Akshay Kumar shares the posters of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap

By Murtuza Iqbal







Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, and today, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the posters of the film and announce the release date.

Akshay tweeted a poster and wrote, “Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty ’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours…. so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria , releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!”

Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours…. so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept! pic.twitter.com/UQZWV7i4Pm



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2021

While sharing the second poster, Akshay tweeted, “Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September. #AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi.”







Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September.#AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/bfCBdtvR77 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2021







Well, the posters are impressive, and now, we wait to watch Ahan’s performance on the big screen.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX100. The original movie featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. It was a super hit at the box office, and Kartikeya had won multiple awards for his performance in the film.





