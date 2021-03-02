Akshay Kumar shares the posters of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap - EasternEye
Trending Now

Akshay Kumar shares the posters of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap


By Murtuza Iqbal



Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, and today, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the posters of the film and announce the release date.

Akshay tweeted a poster and wrote, “Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty ’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours…. so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria , releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!”

While sharing the second poster, Akshay tweeted, “Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September. #AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi.”





Well, the posters are impressive, and now, we wait to watch Ahan’s performance on the big screen.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX100. The original movie featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. It was a super hit at the box office, and Kartikeya had won multiple awards for his performance in the film.













Most Popular

Family of UK man held in India appeal to Boris Johnson for help

NHS staff urge South Asian communities in London to get the Covid-19 vaccine in non-English languages

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog set to enter theatres on April 2

Malala says her dream is to see India and Pakistan become 'good friends'

Key India bowler Bumrah leaves Test squad for 'personal reasons'



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×