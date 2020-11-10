Akshay Kumar reacts to the response his latest film Laxmii garners on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Laxmii was one of the most-awaited films of 2020. Initially slated to release in theatres, the horror-comedy film had its grand premiere on 9th November on Disney+ Hotstar. And within hours of its release on the streaming media platform, the film smashed all previous records set by any other Bollywood release to emerge as the biggest opener for Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Reacting to the riotous response his latest offering has garnered, Kumar said, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It is heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who does not love beating records – whether it is at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms? Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

Sunil Rayan, President & Head – Disney+ Hotstar, said, “We could not be happier with the kind of response our direct-to-digital movies have received. They have been loved by millions across the country, and today we are happy to see that Laxmii has gone and set a new record to become the movie with the biggest opening night! A movie like this one makes for a great festive watch and we hope that it continues to brighten everyone’s Diwali.”







Laxmii, which is an official remake of the superhit Tamil horror-comedy film Kanchana (2012), sees superstar Akshay Kumar in the role of a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Sharma in important supporting characters.

