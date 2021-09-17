Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Narendra Modi (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday (17). Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others took social media to wish the Prime Minister of India.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। (You have always encouraged and blessed me with a lot of affection. I can’t write like you but today I am wishing you many heartfelt birthday wishes @narendramodi ji. May you be healthy, happy, this is my wish to God for you.)”

Karan Johar wrote, “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. Thank you for providing us the strongest hand to hold as a country, one which guides us to newer heights with each passing day!”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minster, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead.”

Vivek Oberoi, who played the role of Narendra Modi in the movie PM Narendra Modi, posted on Twitter, “भारत की संस्कृति और इंडिया की टेक्नोलॉजी के संगम से हिंदुस्तान को विश्व गुरु बनाने वाले युगपुरुष माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको लंबी आयु दे और हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे। जय हिंद #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #NarendraModi (Hearty birthday wishes to honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Yugpurush who made India a world guru with the confluence of India’s culture and India’s technology. May God give you a long life and always keep you healthy. Jai Hind Flag of India #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #NarendraModi.)”

Divya Dutta wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to our honorable @narendramodi ji! Best wishes n fondest regards.”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Dear Hon. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji – wishing you great health and happiness on your birthday. Blessings always Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji.”

