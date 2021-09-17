Website Logo
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images), Narendra Modi (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday (17). Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others took social media to wish the Prime Minister of India.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। (You have always encouraged and blessed me with a lot of affection. I can’t write like you but today I am wishing you many heartfelt birthday wishes @narendramodi ji. May you be healthy, happy, this is my wish to God for you.)”

Karan Johar wrote, “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. Thank you for providing us the strongest hand to hold as a country, one which guides us to newer heights with each passing day!”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “A very happy birthday to our  Honourable Prime Minster, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead.”

Vivek Oberoi, who played the role of Narendra Modi in the movie PM Narendra Modi, posted on Twitter, “भारत की संस्कृति और इंडिया की टेक्नोलॉजी के संगम से हिंदुस्तान को विश्व गुरु बनाने वाले युगपुरुष माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको लंबी आयु दे और हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे। जय हिंद #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #NarendraModi (Hearty birthday wishes to honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Yugpurush who made India a world guru with the confluence of India’s culture and India’s technology. May God give you a long life and always keep you healthy. Jai Hind Flag of India #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #NarendraModi.)”

Divya Dutta wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to our honorable @narendramodi ji! Best wishes n fondest regards.”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Dear Hon. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji – wishing you great health and happiness on your birthday. Blessings always Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji.”

Check out the posts of other celebs here…

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas apologises after her show The Activist faces backlash
Entertainment
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a change after severe backlash
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali spends over a year to curate special music album Sukoon
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor attends the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra heaps praises on Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna
Entertainment
Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar on why Pratik Gandhi was the perfect choice for Bhavai
E-GUIDE
The memorable ghosts of Bollywood
Entertainment
Exclusive: Mamta Handa talks about interacting with celebs like Hina Khan, Sunil Grover,…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s recent tweet hints at Shah Rukh Khan’s digital debut
Entertainment
The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut was on their…
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in Kho Gaye Hum…
Entertainment
Tabu teams up with Vishal Bhardwaj for a spy thriller titled Khufiya
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Priyanka Chopra Jonas apologises after her show The Activist faces…
Britain mulls easing Covid-19 travel rules for England
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime…
Delhi authorities ban firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali spends over a year to curate special…