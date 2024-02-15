  • Thursday, February 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Historic moment’: Akshay Kumar on inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the ceremony.

Akshay Kumar (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Akshay Kumar, who attended the inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple on Wednesday, says he was “blessed” to be part of the ceremony.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

Kumar shared a picture of the temple, built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, on his official X page on Thursday morning.

“Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!” the actor captioned his post.

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the ceremony.

The grand temple is built on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Constructed with 18 lakh bricks, seven lakh man hours and 1.8 lakh cubic meters of sandstone sourced directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Alia Bhatt launches trailer for ‘Poacher’
NEWS
Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar attend BAPS Mandir inauguration
NEWS
Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought therapy after ‘Eternals’ received bad reviews
NEWS
Shah Rukh: I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England
NEWS
Michael Jackson’s nephew recreates ‘Man in the Mirror’ look in his biopic
NEWS
Sreerama Chandra seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
NEWS
Arjun Kapoor to play villain in ‘Singham Again’
NEWS
‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to hit theatres in April
NEWS
Badshah excited to perform in Dubai
News
Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar
NEWS
‘I didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,’ says One Day’s Ambika Mod
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW