Akshay Kumar announces his new film titled Raksha Bandhan

Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan, famously known as the Rakhi festival. It’s a celebration of a brother-sister relationship, and today, Akshay Kumar has announced his new film which is titled as Raksha Bandhan.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the movie. He posted, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai for one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn.”

Raksha Bandhan will be directed and produced Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Akshay. The film will hit the big screens on 5th November 2021.

While talking about the movie, Aanand L Rai stated, “Akshay is such a talented actor and I’m really excited to collaborate with him once again for Raksha Bandhan. The film is a special tale that celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.”

Well, this will be Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s second film together. Before Raksha Bandhan, the two will be collaborating for Atrangi Re in which Akshay plays a special role. The shooting of the film has been stalled due to the pandemic but the makers are all set to resume the shoot in October this year.

Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

Apart from Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has many other films in his kitty like Laxmmi Bomb (to release on OTT platform), Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.