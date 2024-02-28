Akshata spotted casually roaming in the streets of Bengaluru

Few days back, Akshata and her father Narayana Murthy were seen having ice cream at a popular joint in Bengaluru

UK’s First Lady, Akshata Murty is known for her simplicity

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and daughter of prominent industrialist couple, Narayan and Sudha Murthy was spotted in the Indian city of Bengaluru with her family. She was seen casually roaming around in an area, Raghvendra Mutt with her parents and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

She was checking out books at the mutt in casual clothes without a visible security detail. The video went viral on social media and was covered by Indian media houses. The family was spotted in casual outfits, netizens reacted to the video by appreciating their simplicity.

Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight,” X user @GuruPra18160849 wrote while sharing the video.

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight. pic.twitter.com/WxIAvHh40w — M.R. Guru Prasad (@GuruPra18160849) February 26, 2024

Infosys duo, Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy were previously appreciated for their simplicity, seems like this has been percolated to the next generations. The time is unknown when the video was shot.

But this is not the first time the Murthy family has earned praise for their simplicity. Previously, the father-daughter duo were seen having ice cream at a popular joint in Bengaluru.

“Three Bengaluru icons in the same picture. N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Akshata Murty, First Lady of Great Britain and Corner House the finest ice cream joint of Bengaluru!!” an X user wrote while sharing the picture.

Akshata has gained attention not only for her political ties but also for her visits to India. She accompanied her husband during his inaugural visit to the country for the G20 Summit last year.

This was Sunak’s first visit to India since becoming prime minister of the United Kingdom.

During the visit to the temple, the two were greeted by swamis (priests), as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

Sunak spent almost one hour at the temple as he performed ‘darshan and puja’ there.