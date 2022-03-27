Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Akshata Murthy link: Infosys plays down Russia ties

Chancellor of the UK’s Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Infosys played down its business ties in Russia after British finance minister Rishi Sunak came under fire over his wife’s stake in the IT giant.

Infosys, with a market value of some $100 billion, was co-founded by Sunak’s father-in-law N R Narayana Murthy. His daughter Akshata Murthy, Sunak’s wife, owns a stake worth around $1 billion.

With Britain and others seeking to isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine, Sunak was grilled in an interview with Sky News on Thursday (24) about Infosys and his wife’s share.

Asked if Infosys was also reducing its presence in Russia, Sunak said: “I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company.”

“I am an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I am responsible for, my wife is not,” he said.

Infosys also issued a statement saying that it had committed $1 million towards relief efforts for victims of the war.

“Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises,” it said.

Co-founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy gestures as he speaks during the gathering to announce winners of the 11th ‘Infosys Prize’ in Bengaluru on November 7, 2019. (Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

New Delhi and Moscow have had close ties since the Cold War, with the Indian military still heavily dependent on Russian equipment.

India has stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining several times in votes at the United Nations and continuing to buy Russian oil.

President Vladimir Putin has been a regular visitor to India, most recently in December in a rare overseas trip when he called India “a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend”.

Putin also visited the corporate headquarters of Infosys in Bangalore in 2004 and was welcomed by co-founder Murthy, who has since retired.

Akshata Murthy and Sunak’s wealth — they own at least four properties — has already raised questions in the British media with ordinary Britons suffering painful rises in the cost of living.

Some of Murthy’s lavish reported presents to her husband, including a £180 “smart mug” and £95 sliders, have already caused the 41-year-old — tipped as a possible future prime minister — embarrassment.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Uber gets 30-month license for London
UK
Businessman admits to falsification to secure Covid loan
UK
Next round of UK-India trade talks in April amid Ukraine tensions
UK
Bestway announces strong trading results
UK
Tata Steel’s project converts steelmaking emissions into raw materials
UK
Tata Steel sponsors innovation forum Bessemer Society
UK
Google CEO concealed messages from feds with false ‘attorney-client’ claims: DOJ
HEADLINE STORY
Spring Statement 2022 : Sunak cuts fuel duty as UK slashes growth forecast
UK
P&O Ferries job cuts: Minister says UK law ‘not applicable always’
UK
Rishi Sunak unveils a mini-budget aimed at ‘cost-of-living’ crisis
HEADLINE STORY
Russian diamonds remain unscathed amid sanctions
UK
OneWeb to resume satellite launches with SpaceX tie-up
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
Moeen Ali gets India visa, to be available from second…
India plans women’s IPL next year
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Ponting sees ‘outstanding’ Pant as potential India skipper
After Covid, India tries to get on top of tuberculosis