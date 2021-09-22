Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022

Valimai poster (Photo from Boney Kapoor’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is one of the most awaited upcoming Tamil films. Fans of Kumar were eagerly waiting to know when the movie will hit the big screens.

Now, finally, producer Boney Kapoor has announced that the movie will release on Pongal 2022 (14th January). He tweeted, “Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022. #ValimaiFromPongal #ValimaiPongal #Valimai #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_ @punitgoenka @SureshChandraa #NiravShah @thisisysr @humasqureshi @ActorKartikeya @RajAyyappamv @bani_j @iYogiBabu.”

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani J, and Yogi Babu.

Valimai will be Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and H Vinoth’s second collaboration. The trio had earlier teamed up for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office.

The expectations from Valimai are quite high. A few weeks ago, the first song of the movie titled Naanga Vera Maari was released, and it has received a great response.

On Tuesday (21), as Kartikeya Gummakonda celebrated his birthday, the makers of Valimai had unveiled his first look poster. Kapoor had tweeted, “Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya . Stay blessed always.”

Valimai will be Huma Qureshi’s second Tamil film. She had earlier featured in the Tamil movie Kaala (2018) which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

