Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India moves off to December

Ajay Devgn was set to release his much-awaited film Bhuj: The Pride of India on the occasion of Indian Independence Day 2020. However, that seems like a mission impossible because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the last schedule of the patriotic drama is pending, which cannot be completed before August even if shooting activities resume next month.

According to reports, the makers of the film are now eyeing to re-date the film for a mid-December release to coincide with the 49th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Interestingly, the 13-day war provides the backdrop for the movie, which narrates how Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his team had reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj after it was destroyed by the Pakistani army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Mar 19, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

“A week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn, is left. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of releasing it on January 26 next year, but then realised that Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. It is only fitting that a retelling of a chapter from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war arrive at the theatres around the same time,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Incidentally, Ajay Devgn’s another film Maidaan was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 11. But since the sports drama has a major part left to be shot, the superstar may well utilize the weekend to release Bhuj: The Pride of India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

The source adds, “Maidaan will be ready for release only in 2021. The makers were also contemplating a Diwali release for Bhuj, but decided against it because so many big-ticket projects are vying for the slot.”

Also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.