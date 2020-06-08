Ajay Devgn in talks with Disney+ Hotstar to release Bhuj and Big Bull digitally?

A couple of days ago, we had informed our readers that superstar Ajay Devgn’s next Bhuj: The Pride Of India may directly release on an OTT platform. The latest we hear that not only Bhuj: The Pride Of India but his next production offering Big Bull is also eyeing a digital premiere. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is in talks with Disney+ Hotstar for the direct-to-digital premiere of both movies.

A source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “It is a two-film deal and the actor is being offered a big chunk of money. With no clarity around the reopening of cinema halls, the stakeholders feel it is best to get the film on the OTT platform and entertain the audience on the small screen. While Bhuj shoot is almost complete with just patchwork remaining, Big Bull is currently in the post-production stage.”

The source goes on to add, “The meetings are taking place at the moment, and a decision will be taken within a week.”

Disney+Hotstar is planning to add a couple of more high-profile Bollywood titles to its catalogue. Apart from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the OTT platform is also in talks with the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. “It is a matter of time before they make an announcement. By keeping the suspense intact, the makers are trying to generate buzz and anticipation around the film. Akshay is usually the first to issue a clarification on rumours, and with that not happening, it is certain that the film will arrive on Hotstar,” the source says in conclusion.