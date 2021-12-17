Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in primary characters, the upcoming Bollywood film Runway 34 has wrapped up production.

Runway 34, which also features Boman Irani and Angira Dhar in important roles, marks the directorial return of Devgn after a long gap of five years. He last helmed Shivaay (2016) which was a box office success.

On Friday evening, Devgn announced the wrap of Runway 34 with a quirky video. He took to his Instagram handle to share a video with the crew of the film where they are seen announcing the wrap of the film and then proceed to eat a wrap. Boman Irani, too, is in the video along with Devgn.

“We took flight food too seriously! Runway 34 – it’s a wrap. See you at the movies…,” Devgn captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Runway 34 was earlier titled MayDay. Announcing the new title, Devgn had earlier said in a statement, “Runway 34 is a film inspired by true events. Today, as I launch the posters with the release date and new title, I need to share a little something with you. Without actually revealing anything about the story because it’s an emotional, high-octane thriller (naturally, I can’t give away the spoilers!), I can tell you what drew me to this movie like a magnet. Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we have felt all-powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up’ that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh. Inspired by true events, the film is set to enter cinemas on 29th April 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.