Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt to resume the shooting of Bhuj: The Pride Of India post-Diwali

Murtuza Iqbal







Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, which is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, was slated to hit the big screens on 15th August 2020, but later the makers decided to release it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The shooting of the film is still left and according to a report in Mid-day, the makers will resume the shoot post-Diwali. It is said that Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk will be shooting action sequences as well as dramatic scenes in this 12-day schedule.

A source told the tabloid, "Given the prevailing scenario, the production team is hunting for a location that meets their safety demands. The final schedule is likely to kick off post-Diwali. Sanjay, who is currently with his family in Dubai, will fly down after the festival to join the proceedings. After Ajay finishes his portions by the month-end, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the cast will be called for the patchwork."







Confirming the reports, director Abhishek Dudhaiya told the tabloid, "We are looking forward to going back on the set, and have all the safety measures in place."







Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and it tells the story of how IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. While Ajay Devgn plays the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sonakshi will be seen portraying the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.






