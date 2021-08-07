Website Logo
  Saturday, August 07, 2021
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan (2018), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan next stars in prominent filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two-part film, which went before cameras in 2019, is now nearing completion.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start filming the final schedule of the high-profile film. The team was recently shooting in Puducherry and now they will head to Hyderabad to shoot the final schedule. According to reports, a huge fortress has been constructed at Ramoji Film City to shoot the last schedule.

Mani Ratnam will reportedly film a series of intense war sequences in the forthcoming schedule. Apart from the war sequences, the filmmaker has a song to shoot with the entire cast. The song will be high on emotions, we hear.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a double role in the film, of a mother and a daughter. In addition to her, the ensemble cast also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reuniting after a long gap of 11 years. The two last worked together on Raavan (2010). The actress began her acting career with the director in his classic political drama Iruvar in 1997. The duo has also worked together on the 2007 film Guru.

Recently, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan unveiled the new official poster of the first part of the two-part film. Speculations were rife in the industry that the team was planning to make Ponniyin Selvan as a series and the launch of the new poster a couple of weeks ago just confirmed that.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

