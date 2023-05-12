Aishwarya Nagar: Tributes to ‘beautiful angel’ who died in Tamworth crash

Aishwarya Nagar – Image Credit: Staffordshire Police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died in a car crash in Tamworth, north east of Birmingham.

Aishwarya Nagar, 20, the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa, died when her car collided with a white BMW on Coleshill Road on May 4. She died on the scene.

Her uncle, Sandip Nagar described Aishwarya as a “beautiful angel” BirminghamLive reported.

He added, “I can’t comprehend you are no longer here, but I know you are in that beautiful place called heaven. The pain we are all faced with will continue, a young, beautiful, intelligent individual has been taken so soon.

“I promise Aishi, I will look after your family as best as I can, I completely understand what they are all going through, but rest assured I am there for them. You will be missed so much, but you won’t be forgotten.”

Her family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

They shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, “Our dearest Aishwarya Meera Nagar, known to everyone as Aishi, sadly left us on 4 May.

“Aishi was daughter to Sanjay and Kena Nagar, sister to Diya and Khaylan Nagar and precious to all her family.”

The passenger of the Corsa, a 17-year-old boy, and the passenger of the BMW, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, also sustained injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Investigators are seeking information from the public and urging anyone with a dashcam or CCTV footage related to the accident to come forward.