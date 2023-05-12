Website Logo
  • Friday, May 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Aishwarya Nagar: Tributes to ‘beautiful angel’ who died in Tamworth crash

The 20-year-old, driving a black Vauxhall Corsa, died when her car collided with a white BMW on Coleshill Road on May 4. She died on the scene

Aishwarya Nagar – Image Credit: Staffordshire Police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died in a car crash in Tamworth, north east of Birmingham.

Aishwarya Nagar, 20, the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa, died when her car collided with a white BMW on Coleshill Road on May 4. She died on the scene.

Her uncle, Sandip Nagar described Aishwarya as a “beautiful angel” BirminghamLive reported.

He added, “I can’t comprehend you are no longer here, but I know you are in that beautiful place called heaven. The pain we are all faced with will continue, a young, beautiful, intelligent individual has been taken so soon.

“I promise Aishi, I will look after your family as best as I can, I completely understand what they are all going through, but rest assured I am there for them. You will be missed so much, but you won’t be forgotten.”

Her family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

They shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, “Our dearest Aishwarya Meera Nagar, known to everyone as Aishi, sadly left us on 4 May.

“Aishi was daughter to Sanjay and Kena Nagar, sister to Diya and Khaylan Nagar and precious to all her family.”

The passenger of the Corsa, a 17-year-old boy, and the passenger of the BMW, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, also sustained injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Investigators are seeking information from the public and urging anyone with a dashcam or CCTV footage related to the accident to come forward.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Husband charged with the murder of east London woman
UK
Muslim, Jewish worshippers demand free parking in Aberdeen
News
BBC presenter Nihal abused twice over after ‘racially aggravated’ incident
News
APDA celebrates Eid-al-Fitr 2023 and King Charles III’s coronation
News
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan’s release on bail: Lawyer
UK
Two-thirds of young British women experience workplace harassment: Survey
News
Taarak Mehta actress accuses producer, 2 others of sexual harassment
News
Imran Khan arrives in court after unlawful arrest
News
Indian firms in UK Reach 954, generate £50.5bn turnover
US
US proposes sweeping changes to Green Cards, H-1B visas
News
Areas with large Asian population have more adults living with parents: ONS
UK
Man who praised French teacher Samuel Paty’s murder jailed in UK
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW