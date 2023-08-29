Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rising air pollution can cut south Asians’ life expectancy by more than five years

The region, which includes the world’s most polluted countries of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, accounts for more than half of the total life years lost globally to pollution

India is responsible for about 59 per cent of the world’s increase in pollution since 2013 (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in south Asia, one of the world’s most polluted regions, according to a report published on Tuesday (29) which flagged the growing burden of hazardous air on health.

The region, which includes the world’s most polluted countries of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, accounts for more than half of the total life years lost globally to pollution, the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its latest Air Quality Life Index.

India is responsible for about 59 per cent of the world’s increase in pollution since 2013, the report said, as hazardous air threatens to shorten lives further in some of the country’s more polluted regions. In the densely populated New Delhi, the world’s most polluted mega-city, the average life span is down by more than 10 years.

People in Bangladesh, the world’s most polluted country, stand to lose 6.8 years of life on average per person, compared to 3.6 months in the US, according to the study, which uses satellite data to calculate the impact of an increase in airborne fine particles on life expectancy.

Reducing global levels of lung-damaging airborne particles, known as PM 2.5, to levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) could raise average life expectancy by 2.3 years, or a combined 17.8 billion life years, the report said.

An average resident of Pakistan would gain 3.9 years from meeting the WHO guidelines of limiting average annual PM 2.5 concentration to 5 micrograms per cubic metre, while someone in Nepal would live 4.6 years longer if the guideline was met, according to the report.

Rapid industrialisation and population growth have contributed to declining air quality in south Asia, where particulate pollution levels are currently more than 50 per cent higher than at the start of the century and now overshadow dangers posed by larger health threats.

China, meanwhile, has worked to reduce pollution by 42.3 per cent between 2013 and 2021, the report said, highlighting the need for governments to generate accessible air quality data to help bridge global inequalities in accessing tools to combat pollution.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s graft sentence, says party
INDIA
Putin not to visit India for G20 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Imran Khan grilled in jail, admits losing diplomatic cable
News
Four charged with murder of delivery driver of Indian origin in Shrewsbury
HEADLINE STORY
France to ban wearing abayas in schools
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK to continue FTA negotiations till end of August
HEADLINE STORY
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold, Arshad Nadeem silver
News
Woking murder: Pakistan police may soon arrest ‘British father on the run’
News
Nadine Dorries quits with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak
News
Labour MP calls for inquiry into ‘horrifying’ chapati study on south Asian women
News
Nine killed in Indian train coach fire
Sports
Lionesses’ legacy in women’s World Cup ‘will help Asian girls’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW