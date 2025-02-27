Air India cuts UK-Australia, SE Asia connection times via India

AIR INDIA has adjusted its flight schedules to reduce connection times from the UK to Australia and South-East Asia via India, cutting transit times to around 2.5 hours.
The airline has launched a campaign, ‘Via,’ to highlight these changes and promote India as a key transit hub.
All flights from London Heathrow now feature updated cabin interiors.
Air India operates daily flights from London Heathrow to Delhi, with onward connections to Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.
The airline's hubs at Delhi's Terminal 3 and Mumbai's Terminal 2 allow same-terminal transfers for passengers heading to Australia and South-East Asia.
Business Class passengers, Maharaja Club members, and eligible Star Alliance members have access to lounges at these airports.
The ‘Via’ campaign runs until the end of March to promote Air India's transit options.
Bookings are available through the airline’s website, app, customer service, and travel agents.