Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Air India cuts UK-Australia, SE Asia connection times via India

Air India operates daily flights from London Heathrow to Delhi, with onward connections to Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Air-India-via

The airline has launched a campaign, ‘Via,’ to highlight these changes and promote India as a key transit hub.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AIR INDIA has adjusted its flight schedules to reduce connection times from the UK to Australia and South-East Asia via India, cutting transit times to around 2.5 hours.

The airline has launched a campaign, ‘Via,’ to highlight these changes and promote India as a key transit hub.

All flights from London Heathrow now feature updated cabin interiors.

Air India operates daily flights from London Heathrow to Delhi, with onward connections to Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

The airline's hubs at Delhi's Terminal 3 and Mumbai's Terminal 2 allow same-terminal transfers for passengers heading to Australia and South-East Asia.

Business Class passengers, Maharaja Club members, and eligible Star Alliance members have access to lounges at these airports.

The ‘Via’ campaign runs until the end of March to promote Air India's transit options.

Bookings are available through the airline’s website, app, customer service, and travel agents.

air indiaconnection timesdelhiflight schedulesindialondon heathrowmelbournesingaporesoutheast asiasydneytransit timesuk to australiavia

Related News

Divya Prabha
Entertainment

Did Divya Prabha deserve an Oscar nomination?

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2
Sponsored Feature

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2

ban-pak-getty
Cricket

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix
Art & Culture

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

More For You

LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak

Sunak backs prostate cancer screening

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has been named an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research, supporting its campaign for a national screening programme for men at high risk of the disease.

The announcement follows Sunak’s visit to Oxford BioDynamics last week, where he learned about the EpiSwitch PSE blood test, which can detect prostate cancer with 94 per cent accuracy. This is seen as a major improvement over the commonly used PSA test.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK work visas drop while asylum claims surge

A Border Force vessel carries migrants from the channel back to Dover Port on January 13, 2025 in Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

UK work visas drop while asylum claims surge

BRITAIN granted far fewer visas to foreign workers last year than in 2023 after the introduction of stricter policies for health and social care workers, but asylum claims hit a record high, official data showed on Thursday (27).

For years immigration has been one of the most contentious political issues facing the country and it played a major part in Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Keep ReadingShow less
court-judge
The court found five men guilty of the rape and triple murder, sentencing them to death. (Representational image: Getty)

Judge rules imitating Indian accent is racial harassment

A BRITISH employment tribunal has ruled that imitating an Indian accent, even as a “private joke,” constitutes racial harassment.

The case involved Hossein Khansari, a British-Iranian sales manager at Platipus Anchors, who was awarded £8,083.32 in damages, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rania Alayed

Alayed, a mother of three, was murdered by her husband, Ahmed Al-Khatib, in what was described as a 'pre-planned honour killing' in Salford. (Photo credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Police discover human remains in search for Rania Alayed

POLICE searching for the remains of Rania Alayed, who was murdered in 2013, have discovered human remains near the A19 in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the remains were found on Tuesday after officers received new information. While formal identification is yet to take place, police "strongly suspect" they belong to Alayed. Her family has been informed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

CULTURE secretary Lisa Nandy has unveiled a £270 million investment backed ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund to revitalise the UK’s “crumbling” arts and culture infrastructure after the Covid pandemic.

In a lecture last Thursday (20) at Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Nandy said the new fund was needed to meet the vision of making the arts accessible to all and mentioned British Asian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 boxoffice hit Bend Like Beckham to illustrate the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc