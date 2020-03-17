Air India suspends flights to UK from March 18  

INDIA’S national carrier Air India is scheduled to suspend its all flight services to the UK and Europe from Wednesday (18) in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Air India operates 30 weekly flights from eight Indian cities.

Other airlines in the south Asian country are also expected to follow the national carrier to temporarily suspend their flights to Britain and other European countries.

The government on Monday (16) banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia into India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

According to the advisory issued by the government: “Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect”.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India, according to the government’s decision.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

With the coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the Indian government has also banned the entry of passengers from EU countries- Turkey, and the UK from Wednesday (18) to Monday (31).

Anyone coming to India from or transiting from via UAE including the mega hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi; Sharjah Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will be quarantined for at least two weeks.

India had last week suspended most visas from March 13 to April 15.

Visa-free travel facility for overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders has also been suspended until April 15.