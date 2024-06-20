  • Thursday, June 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Air India puts elderly couple flying to US on different flights

The airline carried out these changes without informing the couple and they got to know only when they tried to do an online check-in a day before their journey

An elderly couple planning to fly Air India to the US were put in two different flights and seperate destinations. The airline did not inform the passengers about the changes. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

An elderly Indian couple planning to fly from New Delhi to Newark in the US by Air India were shocked to learn that they had been placed on different flights to separate destinations on different dates.

The airline carried out these changes without informing the couple and they got to know only when they tried to do an online check-in a day before their journey.

Dushyant Arora, a lawyer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to recount their travails. The elderly couple happened to be his partner’s parents and both suffer from heart ailments.

The couple was scheduled to fly to Newark, New Jersey on June 19. But when they tried to check in the previous night, they found that Air India had put them on separate flights.

The husband was put on a flight to New York, instead of Newark, while the wife’s destination remained unchanged. Both flights were to depart on different days.

Nobody from the airline contacted the couple to notify them about the changes. The couple had to cancel the tickets.

The airline responded to the X user expressing regret about the incident and informed that they have fully refunded the ticket fares.

Dissatisfied with Air India’s response, Arora wrote the elderly couple should instead be put on another flight together and to the correct destination.

When the Tata group took over the airline in 2022, after it was disinvested by the Narendra Modi government, many hoped that services would improve.

However, the airline continues to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Its track record of punctuality continues to be poor and is often plagued with excessive delays.

Recently a retired Rear Admiral of the Indian Navy had complained to a consumer court about a dysfunctional reclining seat while flying Air India on a business class ticket.

Related Stories

News
Boris Johnson’s wife gifts wooden elephants from India on his birthday
News
Wives of Tory leaders hit campaign trail
News
36 dead in India after consuming tainted liquor
UK
Baggy Shanker slams ‘coalition of chaos’ after losing leadership
News
Over 900 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca due to extreme heat
News
Sunak urged to probe election date betting
News
Rajesh Agrawal: Championing change and community cohesion
News
Polls predict record Conservative defeat in July 4 election
News
‘Politically exposed’ bank clients: FCA puts off review
INDIA
China criticises US lawmakers’ meeting with Dalai Lama
News
SNP leader pitches for independence goal
News
Climate protesters target Stonehenge with orange paint

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
air-india-ticketing-error
Air India puts elderly couple flying to US on different…
India at T20 WC
T20 WC: India take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan in Super Eight…
Wooden elephants
Boris Johnson’s wife gifts wooden elephants from India on his…
tory-wives-campaign
Wives of Tory leaders hit campaign trail
36 dead in India after consuming tainted liquor
Baggy Shanker slams ‘coalition of chaos’ after losing leadership