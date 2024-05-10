  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Air India Express crisis ends after two days of disruption

Out of Air India Express’s daily schedule of over 360 flights, 85 were cancelled on Thursday alone, with more than 90 affected the day before.

An Air India Express aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Air India Express employees have returned to work, ending a strike that caused disruptions in flight operations. The budget carrier had to cancel flights for two consecutive days due to cabin crew reporting sick.

“We sincerely apologise to those inconvenienced by these unintended disruptions,” said an Air India Express spokesperson in a statement to Reuters.

Over the past two days, the airline cancelled at least 175 flights, with several others experiencing delays.

Out of its daily schedule of over 360 flights, 85 were cancelled on Thursday alone, with more than 90 affected the day before.

Despite the challenges, the airline managed to operate 283 flights on Thursday, with assistance from Air India on 20 routes.

This disruption comes after Vistara, another Tata Group airline, had to reduce its flights in April due to a shortage of pilots.

Air India Express is now taking action against some employees who called in sick at the last minute.

The airline, which serves 31 domestic and 14 international destinations, has a fleet of over 70 aircraft and employs more than 2,000 cabin crew members.

Chief executive Aloke Singh acknowledged the widespread impact of the disruptions, stating that they “cascaded across the network.”

He also mentioned that the company would need to adjust its schedule over the next few days to accommodate the situation.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Dhruv, 11-year-old schoolboy, joins high-IQ society with score of 162
News
Rushdie urges Italy PM to ‘grow up’ over criticism
News
Labour vows strong mesures to stop boat migrants
UK
Oldham Temple organises fundraiser for charity
HEADLINE STORY
UK emerges from recession with 0.6 per cent GDP growth
UK
Immigration not making country ‘richer’: Ex-minister
News
Sri Lanka to hold presidential polls between Sept 17 and Oct 16
UK
Asian man among three arrested in counter-terrorism investigation: report
News
More people express dissatisfaction with their lives, data shows
News
Brothers arrested for fatal stabbing of Indian student in Australia
News
Drug shortages putting patients’ lives at risk: Survey
News
Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW