Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 million jobs in the US President Biden tells Modi

Air India will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X

President Joe Biden (R) gestures with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian island of Bali, on November 15, 2022. (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The landmark Air India-Boeing deal will create up to one million jobs across 44 states in the US and will further deepen bilateral ties, president Joe Biden has told prime minister Narendra Modi.

Boeing and Air India announced a mega deal on Tuesday (14) under which the Tata Group-owned airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders valued at $34 billion at list price.

The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at the list price.

While discussing the landmark deal with Modi, Biden said, he was looking forward to deepening the ties between India and the US.

This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree, Biden said in the call.

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of the number of planes.

During the call, the two leaders also reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.

This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) last month.

iCET is being launched at the direction of US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who after their Tokyo meeting in May 2022 had announced to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

(PTI)