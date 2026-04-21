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Air India rolls out first refurbished Boeing 787 in $400 million overhaul

The airline plans to refurbish 25 additional Boeing 787 aircraft over the next year

Air India rolls out first refurbished Boeing 787 in $400 million overhaul

The retrofit converts the aircraft from a two-class to a three-class configuration

Air India
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 21, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Air India on Sunday (19) unveiled its first retrofitted Boeing 787-8 aircraft, marking the start of a wider programme to upgrade its long-haul fleet as part of a $400 million modernisation drive.

The aircraft, registered VT-ANT, is the first of 26 Boeing 787s to undergo a comprehensive cabin overhaul. The work was carried out at Boeing’s modification centre in Victorville, California, followed by repainting in the airline’s new livery at a certified facility in San Bernardino.

Air India

The retrofit converts the aircraft from a two-class to a three-class configuration, introducing business, premium economy and economy cabins with new seating and inflight entertainment systems. The upgraded layout aligns with the airline’s latest widebody product standards, similar to those introduced on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft earlier this year.

Air India

The refurbishment took around 12,825 manhours over 45 days. This included stripping the existing interiors, reconfiguring cabins, installing new seats, carpets and wall panels, and upgrading galleys and lavatories. The exterior repaint required a further 5,700 hours over 18 days.

Air India

The new configuration includes 20 business class suites in a 1-2-1 layout with sliding doors and fully flat beds, 25 premium economy seats in a 2-3-2 layout, and 205 economy seats in a 3-3-3 arrangement. All cabins are equipped with 4K inflight entertainment screens and charging ports.Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson said the retrofit marked a milestone in the airline’s ongoing transformation, adding that the programme would modernise the “backbone” of its long-haul operations.

“This is a yet another proud milestone in our transformation journey as we welcome this transformed legacy B787 aircraft as a shining beacon of the new Air India. The retrofit of our first widebody aircraft is a visible symbol of the momentum behind Air India’s transformation," he said.

Air India

The airline plans to refurbish 25 additional Boeing 787 aircraft over the next year, with two already undergoing modification. The programme has been carried out in collaboration with Boeing.

Air India

Once completed by 2027, Air India expects to enhance passenger experience across more than 300 weekly flights to destinations including the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. The carrier also plans to refurbish 13 of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft as part of the broader upgrade effort.

air india

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