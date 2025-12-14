IndiGo estimates over £4 million payout after mass flight cancellations

INDIA's IndiGo on Friday said it expects to pay out about £41.3 million to customers affected by mass flight cancellations last week.

The airline cancelled around 4,500 flights due to poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Following the disruption, the civil aviation regulator directed IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule.

In a post on X, the budget carrier said it was identifying flights on December 3, 4 and 5 where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports.

IndiGo said it would compensate customers whose flights were “cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or customers severely stranded at certain airports”.

The airline faced criticism for not planning adequately for new rest periods and duty rules, which led to aircraft being grounded and travel plans being disrupted.

On Wednesday, IndiGo cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter after reducing its winter schedule.

