Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IndiGo estimates over £4 million payout after mass flight cancellations

The airline cancelled around 4,500 flights due to poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

IndiGo
Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, on December 5, 2025.
Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 14, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's IndiGo on Friday said it expects to pay out about £41.3 million to customers affected by mass flight cancellations last week.

The airline cancelled around 4,500 flights due to poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Following the disruption, the civil aviation regulator directed IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule.

In a post on X, the budget carrier said it was identifying flights on December 3, 4 and 5 where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports.

IndiGo said it would compensate customers whose flights were “cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or customers severely stranded at certain airports”.

The airline faced criticism for not planning adequately for new rest periods and duty rules, which led to aircraft being grounded and travel plans being disrupted.

On Wednesday, IndiGo cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter after reducing its winter schedule.

(With inputs from agencies)

airline disruptioncivil aviation regulatorflight cancellationsindian aviationindigo

Related News

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts
Business

Kunal Shah says small firms delaying decisions amid policy doubts

Mehul Choksi
Business

Mehul Choksi loses final appeal in Belgium over extradition to India

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

More For You

Scotch whisky production slows as tariffs and weak demand bite

The first half of this year showed Scotch exports worth £2.5bn

Getty Images

Scotch whisky production slows as tariffs and weak demand bite

Highlights

  • American tariffs adding 10 per cent to costs, with further 25 per cent charge on single malts expected next spring.
  • Barley demand slumped from up to 1 million tonnes to 600-700,000 tonnes expected next year.
  • Major distilleries including Glenmorangie and Teaninich have paused production for months.
Scotland's whisky industry is facing a sharp downturn in production as it adapts to challenging market conditions worldwide, with US tariffs and weakening global demand forcing major distilleries to halt operations.

Tariffs introduced under the Trump administration have added 10 per cent to importers' costs in the industry's biggest export market.

American tariffs on single malts, suspended four years ago, are expected to return next spring with a further 25 per cent charge unless a deal is reached.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us