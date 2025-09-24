Skip to content
India proposes Ahmedabad as host city for Commonwealth Games

Bid promises international-standard venues, robust infrastructure, and emphasis on gender equity and para-sport

The Indian delegation in London

The Indian delegation in London after submitting the proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, on September 23, 2025. (Photo: X/@sanghaviharsh)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 24, 2025
A DELEGATION from India has formally presented in London a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad before the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport, the Gujarat state government announced.

The Indian delegation was led by Gujarat’s Minister of Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, P T Usha, during the presentation on Tuesday (23).

The 2030 edition holds historic significance as it marks the centenary of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India’s bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this milestone Games, according to a release issued by the Gujarat government.

Ahmedabad offers a compact Games footprint built around international-standard venues, robust transport infrastructure, and high-quality accommodation, the statement said.

“Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to the integration of para-sport, the protection of human rights, the promotion of gender equity, and the embedding of a long-term legacy framework to ensure benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth,” the release noted.

“Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India. We see these Games as a catalyst – to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years,” said Sanghavi.

“India’s bid is not just about capability, but about values. Ahmedabad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport,” Usha was quoted as saying in the release.

According to the statement, the proposal highlights India’s ambition to deliver Games that are compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful with support from the Indian and Gujarat state government, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

