Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games ahead of Olympic plans

New Delhi, which hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is being considered as a possible host city. Bhubaneswar in Odisha is also an option, while Indian media reports have suggested Ahmedabad in Gujarat is the frontrunner.

PT Usha

'Our preparations will go ahead,' IOA president PT Usha said after a meeting on Wednesday, according to local media. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 15, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA will bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games as part of its plans to host the 2036 Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

“Our preparations will go ahead,” IOA president PT Usha said after a meeting on Wednesday, according to local media.

New Delhi, which hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is being considered as a possible host city. Bhubaneswar in Odisha is also an option, while Indian media reports have suggested Ahmedabad in Gujarat is the frontrunner.

Ahmedabad has a 130,000-seat stadium named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which hosted the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

India submitted a letter of intent last year to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2036 Olympics. The country has hosted cricket World Cups and the Asian Games twice and will co-host the Women’s Cricket World Cup in September.

Nigeria and at least two other countries are also interested in hosting the Commonwealth Games. The 2026 edition will be held in Glasgow after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew, citing costs.

India has until the end of August to submit its formal bid. The host city will be decided in November in Glasgow.

If successful, India plans to hold a full-scale event. “We will have all the sports we are good at and have a chance of winning maximum medals,” IOA executive council member Rohit Rajpal told the Times of India. That would include kabaddi and kho kho, which India is pushing to be added to the Olympics.

India has won 10 Olympic gold medals in its history.

ahmedabad stadiumcommonwealth games 2030india sports bidioaolympic plans

Related News

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale
Cricket

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

More For You

Bodhana

The International Chess Federation confirmed that Bodhana beat 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells

Getty Images

Bodhana, 10, makes history as the youngest woman chess international master

Highlights:

  • Harrow’s Bodhana Sivanandan becomes the youngest ever to earn the woman international master title.
  • Defeated a chess grandmaster at the 2025 British Chess Championship aged 10 years, 5 months, 3 days.
  • First learned chess during the Covid-19 lockdown at age five.
  • Selected for England Women’s Team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Hungary.


 A 10-year-old chess prodigy from north-west London has made history by becoming the youngest person to achieve the woman international master (WIM) title. Bodhana Sivanandan from Harrow also became the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster, achieving the feat at the 2025 British Chess Championship earlier this month.

Record-breaking win

The International Chess Federation confirmed that Bodhana beat 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the final round of the championships in Liverpool. At 10 years, five months and three days old, she surpassed the previous record set in 2019 by American Carissa Yip, who was 10 years, 11 months and 20 days.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Seles

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago

Getty Images

Tennis champion Monica Seles reveals living with myasthenia gravis

Highlights:

  • Nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis three years ago
  • The 51-year-old revealed her condition ahead of this month’s US Open to raise awareness
  • Disease causes muscle weakness and has no known cure

Former world number one Monica Seles has revealed she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease, three years ago. The 51-year-old, who won nine Grand Slam singles titles, went public ahead of the US Open to raise awareness of the condition, which causes muscle weakness and can affect multiple parts of the body.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago when she experienced double vision and struggled with coordination. “I would be playing [tennis] with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls,’” she told the Associated Press. These symptoms eventually led to her diagnosis, which took time for her to come to terms with.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez

The engagement post has been met with congratulations from high-profile figures

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo to marry Georgina Rodríguez after 9 years together

Highlights:

  • Georgina Rodríguez confirms engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.
  • Couple have been together for nine years, first meeting in Madrid.
  • Rodríguez has helped raise Ronaldo’s five children, including their daughter Bella.
  • Announcement attracts congratulatory messages from celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirm engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Rodríguez announced the news on social media, sharing a photograph of a large engagement ring with the caption, in Spanish: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” No further details have been released. Ronaldo, the most-followed individual on Instagram, has yet to make a public statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us