Modi cabinet clears Ahmedabad bid for Commonwealth Games 2030

CWG-2010-Getty

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
INDIA on Wednesday said Ahmedabad would be an "ideal" venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as the country seeks to strengthen its case to host the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad, the main city in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, has a 130,000-capacity stadium, the largest cricket arena in the world, named after him.

The cabinet approved India's bid for the 2030 Games on Wednesday. India had already submitted a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee last year for the 2036 Olympics.

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, its capital.

"Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture," a cabinet statement said.

"Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final," it added.

Nigeria and at least two other nations are reported to be interested in hosting the Games. The event faced challenges after Victoria, Australia, withdrew from hosting the 2026 edition citing costs. Glasgow has since agreed to stage a smaller version.

The host city for 2030 will be decided in November.

India has said that if it secures the bid, the Games will be held as a "full-fledged" event. This would also feature sports like kabaddi and kho kho, which India has been advocating to include in the Olympics.

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, has won only 10 Olympic gold medals in its history.

(With inputs from agencies)

Indian football

If suspended, India’s national teams and clubs would not be allowed to compete in international competitions. (Photo: Getty Images)

India risks FIFA ban again as AIFF constitution deadline looms

INDIA could face a ban from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to adopt a new constitution by October 30.

FIFA and the AFC sent a joint letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, expressing concern over the delay in finalising and adopting the constitution.

Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance

Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram

X/@MrGafan

Lamine Yamal confirms Nicki Nicole romance after backlash over wild birthday party and nightclub rumours

Highlights:

  • Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal confirms romance with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole
  • The couple shared a romantic photo on Instagram with heart-themed décor
  • Yamal’s love life had drawn controversy after nightclub rumours and a birthday party scandal
  • Fans now turn focus to his football career as new season begins

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has confirmed his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, settling weeks of speculation around his personal life. The 17-year-old, who made headlines this summer for his off-pitch controversies, posted a romantic picture with the Latin music star, using a heart emoji to signal the nature of their bond. The move shifts attention from gossip about his dating life to a more settled chapter as Barcelona’s season gets underway.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram X/@MrGafan

Afghanistan

Afghanistan, who have not played a T20 international in 2025, will face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asia Cup: Rashid Khan to lead spin-heavy Afghanistan; Mehidy left out of Bangladesh squad

AFGHANISTAN on Sunday named a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes spinners Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi alongside captain Rashid Khan.

Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

