After Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to reunite for Mukesh Bhatt’s next

Divya Khosla Kumar, John Abraham (Photo credit: T-Series/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer and the songs of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate 2 have received a rousing response from the audience. What stands out the most in every promotional content of the film is the fresh pairing of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Khosla Kumar, who began her acting career with the 2004 film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, returns to grace the silver screen after a long hiatus. She is sharing the screen space with Abraham for the first time.

While Satyameva Jayate 2 is still a few weeks ago from its theatrical bow, we hear that the duo is set to reunite for a new film. Yes, the buzz has it that Khosla Kumar and Abraham will star in filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt’s next project.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells a publication, “While the two actors are quite busy promoting their film Satyameva Jayate 2, it seems like they are also in talks to star in another project. John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar reportedly may lead Mukesh Bhatt’s next project.”

When the same publication reached out to the successful filmmaker, he said, “Nothing has been finalised yet. The casting is underway. Meanwhile, the script is currently being worked on.” Further prodding whether Abraham and Khosla Kumar are likely to front the cast of his next project, Bhatt said, “Casting is still in progress.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate 2 has been directed by Milap Zaveri. It is scheduled to enter theatres on Thursday, 25th November 2021. The film is set to lock horns with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim – The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

