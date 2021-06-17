Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294

Entertainment

After Laxmii, Tusshar Kapoor set to produce and star in a new film

Tusshar Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

With the horror-comedy film Laxmii, which had a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020, Tusshar Kapoor added a new feather to his cap by turning producer.

Though the film, featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, failed to receive overwhelming response from viewers, Kapoor is ready to move on to his next production venture.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! According to reports, the actor-turned-producer is set to announce his forthcoming project soon. Apart from producing, he will also play an important role in the film, as per reports.

Confirming the same, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Yes, Tusshar Kapoor has finalised a project and all the details as well. He will be making an official announcement in the coming couple of weeks. But right now, it is still too early to speculate about the details of the film.”

Spilling some more details, the source goes on to add, “Shabina Khan will be co-producing the venture with Tusshar, and interestingly the actor will also feature in the film.”

Not much else is known about the forthcoming venture at the moment. With an announcement expected in the coming few weeks, we can just wait and watch. We expect that apart from the title, the makers will also introduce the primary cast of the film during the official announcement.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Manushi Chhillar to star opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in her hat-trick film with YRF
FILM
Pranab Kapadia teams up with R Balki, Gauri Shinde for upcoming films of Hope Productions
FILM
Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to kick-start Ganapath in September in Mumbai
NEWS
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms commences vaccination drive for staff
NEWS
Humble request to producers to put some money on me: The Family Man star Sharad…
Entertainment
Exclusive! Anil Sharma on Gadar 2: I want to make a sequel, even Sunny sir…
Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil opens up about the OTT release of Malik
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video wants Inside Edge season 3 to be reshot?
Entertainment
From RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pen Studios announces its line up
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Thinking of getting behind the camera again
Entertainment
Exclusive! Mukul Chadda on working with Vidya Balan in Sherni: It was absolutely…
FILM
Akshay Kumar’s debut series The End likely to start rolling later this year,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manushi Chhillar to star opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in her…
Pranab Kapadia teams up with R Balki, Gauri Shinde for…
After Laxmii, Tusshar Kapoor set to produce and star in…
Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to kick-start Ganapath in September…
Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms commences vaccination drive for staff
Humble request to producers to put some money on me:…