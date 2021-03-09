After Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor test positive for Covid-19, Alia Bhatt goes under home quarantine

By: Mohnish Singh







On Tuesday, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali both tested positive for Covid-19. Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been shooting with Bhansali and Kapoor for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra respectively, also underwent a test which came back negative. However, the actress has decided to undergo home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working on Brahmastra. Though Alia has been taking precautions with Ranbir testing positive, she has been doing a test almost every day. But now with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also testing positive, Alia is not taking any chances even though her test report is negative,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add, “After Sanjay sir’s test reports were positive, everyone who has come in contact with him has been advised to take the Covid test. As a precautionary measure, Alia has decided to impose a self-home quarantine just to be on the safer side.”







Alia Bhatt, who debuted on the silver screen with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student Of The Year (2012), is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. Bhansali, who is one of her most favourite filmmakers, had earlier offered her a romantic film called Inshallah. Salman Khan was set to play the male lead in it. However, Khan dropped out of the big-ticket film days before it was set to begin production. Eventually, Bhansali shelved Inshallah and signed Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is set to release on July 30, 2021.

The actress is also working with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy drama, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in principal roles.

