Aftab Shivdasani: I like to do quality work, and never really believed in quantity

Aftab Shivdasani (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aftab Shivdasani has been working in Bollywood for more than two decades now. At the beginning of his career, the audience would see him in back-to-back films. But now, the actor keeps taking small breaks between projects. Last seen in the 2019 film Setters, Shivdasani is now waiting for the premiere of his web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, set to premiere on 12th November on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking to an entertainment portal, the actor said, “I like to do quality work, and never really believed in quantity. The kind of offers that I was getting were not up to the standards of what I want to do for myself. So, I just decided to do stuff that excites me. Hence the wait, and it has been worth it because I always wanted to work with Neeraj Sir. Then to be part of a show like this which has got so many accolades and equity, it was perfect. I have always believed in doing quality stuff, and have never really believed in just jumping at the first offer that would come to me. I mean, I would if the offer was exciting, and I am not saying that I am flooded with offers, but the stuff that I was offered didn’t kind of match the things I wanted to do for myself.”

He added that he is grateful to have worked in different genres, from comedy to romance and thriller to horrors. “Thrillers, horrors and action really excite me, but a lot of people, unfortunately, have bracketed me in comic space or the romantic space, which is also alright. But because I have grown, I would like to do stuff that befits my personality, age and everything right now. Thankfully I have a young face. People always say, ‘You will always be a chocolate boy’. So that kind of works for me as well,” he concludes.

