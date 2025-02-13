Skip to content
Affordable gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Creative ways to celebrate love and show you care

Affordable gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Love need not come with a hefty price tag

By Annu Suresh,
Annu Suresh
Asjad Nazir
Asjad Nazir
Feb 13, 2025

THE ongoing credit crunch and cost of living crisis may pose a challenge for many this Valentine’s Day.

While extravagant gestures may be out of reach, that doesn’t mean the annual celebration of love has to feel any less special. There are plenty of thoughtful, creative, meaningful and romantic ways to make someone feel cherished – without breaking the bank.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye has put together a list of 20 affordable options that prove love doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.

Home-cooked meal: Instead of booking an expensive restaurant – especially when it’s overcrowded – prepare a romantic meal at home. Set the mood with candles, soft music, drinks, and a beautifully arranged table.

Movie night: Have an intimate movie night at home. Pick your favourite romantic films, grab some snacks, and cosy up under a blanket.

Top tracks: Make a personalised playlist filled with romantic songs. You can share it via Spotify, or go old-school by recording it on a cassette or CD for a nostalgic touch.

Love jar: Fill a decorated jar or box with handwritten love notes. Include memories, future hopes, romantic poems, or heartfelt expressions. You can also add photos for an extra personal touch.

Memory book: Create a scrapbook filled with special memories – old photographs, ticket stubs, letters, and other keepsakes. Add captions, short stories, and fun illustrations to make it extra meaningful.

Your story: Take it a step further by handwriting your love story in a scrapbook, covering key moments, milestones, and funny anecdotes. Include old photos, memorabilia, and simple drawings to bring it to life.

Day out: Take a trip down memory lane by visiting places that hold meaning for both of you, like where you first met or shared a special moment. Pack a picnic or revisit the café where you had your first date. You can also explore free venues like art galleries or museums.

Handwritten letter: A heartfelt handwritten letter carries more meaning in an age dominated by WhatsApp and social media. You can even write a series of letters sealed in envelopes with labels like Open when you miss me, Open when you need motivation, or Open when you’re feeling low.

Good deeds: Instead of exchanging gifts, spread love by volunteering together at a charity. Alternatively, leave anonymous Valentine’s cards in different places for strangers to find, adding a little joy to their day.

Time capsule: Create a time capsule together. Fill a box with handwritten notes, photos, trinkets, and other romantic mementos. Seal it and agree on a future anniversary to open it.

