Website Logo
  • Monday, November 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Advaitesha Birla and Hannah Husain turn heads at Le Bal des Débutantes

Le Bal des Débutantes celebrates honourable young women from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US.

Advaitesha Birla and Hannah Husain

By: Mohnish Singh

Saturday night saw a galaxy of teenage debutantes descending Shangri-La Paris to be a part of the Le Bal des Débutantes, an annual occasion organised by Ophélie Renouard to celebrate honourable young women from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US while raising money for charity.

Aged between 17-21 years old, 21 debutantes hailing from influential families were invited to the sizzling event. But the two debutantes who turned several heads with their style included Advaitesha Birla, the youngest member of India’s oldest business families whose roots trace back to the 19th century, and Pakistan’s Hannah Husain, the great, great-granddaughter of Sir Fazle Husain, Barrister from Cambridge, Education Minister and founder of the Unionist party in India.

Advaitesha Birla, 19, rocked a Sabyasachi dress at the event. The strappy gown was dripping in ruby embellishments. She completed her look with jewellery by V MUSE.

Hannah Husain, on the other hand, looked dreamy in a flower-adorned strapless gown by Elie Saab.

Other debutantes at the event included Princess Lissie Sellassie, Honor d’Andlau-Hombourg, Lara Connor, Countess Lara-Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck, Eden Leprevost Blin-Lepreton, Victoria Mestre-Cisneros, Archduchess of Austria, Royal Princess of Hungary, Elizabeth Webster, Jasmine Yen, Roxie Zhao, Talitha Stern, Angelina Jordan, Marchesa Barbara Berlingieri, and Ella H. McCaw, among others.

The focus this year was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Washington-based World Central Kitchen which provides meals to the most vulnerable in the wake of global crisis.

In recent years, Le Bal has also partnered with humanitarian groups like the Seleni Institute, which works to provide resources to improve perinatal mental health; Enfants d’Asie, which promotes women’s education in Southeast Asia; and the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in crisis.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Gippy Grewal confirms gunfire outside Canada residence
NEWS
Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas
Bollywood News
‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones
FILM
Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal
NEWS
Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change
Bollywood News
Alia latest Indian celebrity to fall prey to deepfake
MUSIC
Anuradha Juju on creating UN COP28 concert theme
Bollywood News
Manoj Bajpayee says 2023 has been a blessed year
FILM
‘Kantara Chapter 1’ film to go on floors on this date
NEWS
IFFI 2023: ‘Odh’ wins Best Film award
NEWS
IFFI 2023: UNICEF, NFDC screen films on children’s rights
NEWS
Jemima Khan wishes son on the launch of his marketing platform
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW