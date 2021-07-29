Aditya Roy Kapur to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In March 2020, it was announced that Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam which starred Arun Vijay in the lead role. However, earlier this year, there were reports that Sidharth has opted out of the film and Aditya Roy Kapur will replace him in the movie.

Now, the makers have officially announced, that Aditya has been roped in to star in the film. The movie is produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Cine1 Studios took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “We’re excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring #AdityaRoyKapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar. Produced by #BhushanKumar’s @TSeries & @MuradKhetani . @aseem_arora.”

The Hindi remake of Thadam will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and reportedly Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in it.

While talking about the movie, Aditya said, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

Currently, Aditya is busy with the shooting of Om: The Battle Within. The action-thriller is being directed by Kapil Verma and it also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.