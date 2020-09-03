Aditi Sanwal: I like to experiment

by ASJAD NAZIR

WHETHER it is theatre, ad films or her last role as a warrior princess in mythological show Chandragupta Maurya, doctor turned actress Aditi Sanwal says everything she has done so far is close to her heart.

She is showing that same love to her current drama serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and growing in stature with each project.

Eastern Eye caught up with Aditi Sanwal to find out more about the fast rising star.

What first connected you to acting?

I think it comes from inside. I remember from my childhood watching TV shows and films like a fan girl of so many actors and actresses. I didn’t know how to do that, but always wanted to perform in front of people, whether it was dancing, singing or acting. So, I always wanted to be an actor.

Tell us about your latest project Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

I am playing the role of Kuki Bajaj, the daughter of Prerna and Mr Bajaj. Although she is not the biological daughter of Prerna, she shares a great bond with her. My character is very sweet. She is rich, but not a brat and very concerned about her family. She is very caring, intelligent, sensitive and everything that a girl wants to be.

What is your acting master plan?

There is no master plan. But the situation, experiences and observation are very important in making a character come alive very naturally. I can’t specify a dream role, but would like to experiment with every character I can play. My first role was of a Gujarati widow when I started with theatre at the age of 20, so that has always been there.

Who would you love to work with?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. I am a big fan of both of them and have always liked their films from the very beginning. Be it Shah Rukh in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or Ranbir in Barfi and Sanju, I want to work with them both.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I have a wide choice. I watch Spanish, Korean, Pakistani, Indian and American content. I particularly enjoy romantic comedies and thrillers, but appreciate all genres.

What are your passions away from work?

It’s hilarious, but my passion is to sleep. Being an actor, I don’t get much sound sleep due to heavy shooting schedules. But as a doctor, I care about people, so try to spread happiness and positivity around me.

What inspires you?

More than what inspires me, it’s who and that is my mother. She is a super woman. She is a doctor and the nucleus of my existence. She takes care of everything and without her I can’t live. Generally, I admire the habit of people who always keep a smile on their face despite of what all is happening around them and that keeps me inspired.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I would love to master the art of learning all types of languages. I was in Bangalore before and tried to learn Kannada. So when you try to speak with people, local language helps you connect with them.

Why do you love being an actor?

The best aspect of being an actor is you can be someone you can’t become in real life. So you get to play so many types of characters, and also get to learn so many different skills – like I learnt horse riding and sword fighting. You get to enjoy all types of emotions and receive the love of audiences.