Aditi Rao Hydari on Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for playing a wide variety of characters in several notable films across languages, Aditi Rao Hydari has undoubtedly established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of Indian cinema.

Most recently seen in The Girl on the Train (2021), Hydari is presently gearing up for the premiere of her much-awaited Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, produced by Karan Johar.

In one of the film’s segments titled Geeli Puchhi, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the character of a naïve young woman, Priya Sharma, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as the story unfolds.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Geeli Puchhi is about an unusual friendship between two women who come from starkly different backgrounds and highlights the deep-rooted social issues in an extremely subtle manner.

On being asked about how this project happened to her, Hydari says, “This was not the kind of movie a director would call me for. It felt like a challenge and so I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and see if I could do it. In a situation like this, Neeraj was the best person to work with because of his sensitivity and knowledge about what he was making.”

Ajeeb Daastaans tells four unconventional tales, unravelling complex themes of broken relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by a team of exceptional directors like Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, Ajeeb Daastaans boasts of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

The film is set to premiere on April 16, 2021, only on Netflix.

