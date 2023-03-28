Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Adipurush to now release on June 16

The film, headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas, was last scheduled to hit the screens in January, 2023.

Prabhas in a still from Adipurush.

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on June 16, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film, headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas, was last scheduled to hit the screens in January, 2023. It was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Raut reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings for Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

T-Series shared the release update on its official Twitter page.

“Seeking divine blessings at Vaishno Devi. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023, in 3D,” the post read.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Lankesh.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood exit
Entertainment
Netflix sued over derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay in London
Entertainment
Yami Gautam impresses netizens with her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh brings epilepsy awareness to light on Purple Day
Entertainment
‘My son, my pride’: Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Abhishek 
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19
Entertainment
Rakul Preet on working with Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn
Entertainment
‘Not getting any FOMO’: Aditya Roy Kapur on wedding plans
Entertainment
Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar dies; Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee pay last respects
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer Kuttey trends at No. 1 in India on Netflix
Entertainment
Rakul Preet opens up on success of Chhatriwali
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW