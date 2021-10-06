Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833

Entertainment

Adipurush director Om Raut wishes Sunny Singh on his birthday

Sunny Singh with Prabhas and Om Raut (Photo credit: Om Raut/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the hugely anticipated films of 2022. Mounted on a lavish scale, the high-profile mythological drama boasts of an impressive star cast, which includes the likes of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan.

Singh, who is known for his endearing performances in such box office hits as Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), plays the character of Lakshman in the upcoming Adipurush. The actor today celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake on the sets of the magnum-opus.

Director Om Raut took to Instagram to share an image where he and Prabhas are seen feeding Singh the cake. “Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy birthday 🥳,” the director wrote in the caption.

Singh, who likes to have low key birthday celebrations, usually prefers spending time with family and his close friends on his special day. He never misses going to the Gurudwara on his birthday.

Adipurush marks a couple of firsts for the actor as this is his first film with Prabhas and also his first pan-India film. He addresses Prabhas as his big brother and shares a great rapport with him on set and off it as well. Their images from the film set are trending on social media as well.

Singh will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon for the first time in Adipurush. His fans are looking forward to the mythological, cinematic spectacle with bated breath. The actor is also psyched up about playing a mythological character for the first time in his career.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers suspend Spain schedule for Pathan for Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan’s arrest?
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Animal in 2022
Entertainment
Exciting details emerge about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film with Laxman Utekar
Entertainment
Prithviraj joins hands with Karan Johar to co-produce the remake of Driving Licence with Akshay…
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global to premiere Punjabi film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme on Dussehra
Entertainment
Exclusive: Panja Vaishnav Tej gives an update on Sai Dharam Tej’s health, says “He is…
Entertainment
Alone: Title of Mohanlal’s next with director Shaji Kailas announced
Entertainment
Modi mourns demise of Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi
Entertainment
Adbhut: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra to star in…
Entertainment
Allu Arjun visits the sets of F3, spends time with Venkatesh and Varun…
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s film to premiere on…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada to go on floors on 12th…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Makers suspend Spain schedule for Pathan for Shah Rukh Khan…
Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Animal in 2022
Exciting details emerge about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s…
Prithviraj joins hands with Karan Johar to co-produce the remake…
Adipurush director Om Raut wishes Sunny Singh on his birthday
ZEE5 Global to premiere Punjabi film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme…