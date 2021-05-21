Adil Ray in Twitter feud over Patel-slamming tweet

GOODMORNING Britain host Adil Ray faced an online backlash over his tweet in which he slammed Priti Patel for joining a police raid.

Ray took to Twitter to post a picture of the home secretary saying that she is the daughter of migrants and called her out for ‘posing for a photo opp’ while out on an operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA) in east London yesterday.

“Priti Patel’s parents & mine were told to leave Uganda & Kenya, in some cases to save their lives. After much protest (at one point they wanted to dump them on the Falklands) UK let them in. To think years later a daughter of that generation would pose for a photo opp like this,” tweeted Ray.

Priti Patel’s parents & mine were told to leave Uganda & Kenya, in some cases to save their lives. After much protest (at one point they wanted to dump them on the Falklands) UK let them in. To think years later a daughter of that generation would pose for a photo opp like this. pic.twitter.com/v3I9PpRQDx — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) May 20, 2021

The image showed Patel watching two police officers walking a man away from a house in handcuffs. She was at a raid in Woodford Green and Bushwood when police arrested two men on suspicion of illegally moving migrants.

Ray’s tweet prompted criticism from social media users including Conservative MPs Guy Opperman and Simon Clarke who called his post “misleading” and “unfair.”

In follow-up posts Ray stood by his statement by pointing out Patel promoted her attendance of the arrests as part of her “new plan for immigration” and that the photo “is designed to demonise migrants.”