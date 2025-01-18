Adeel Ali brings '10 Nights' to life in a powerful one-man performance

ACCLAIMED theatre play 10 Nights has commenced another UK tour at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, where it will be staged until next Sunday (26).

Shahid Iqbal Khan’s Olivier Award-nominated one-man play, directed by Samir Bhamra, returns by popular demand. The multi-layered story explores themes of faith, community, and self-discovery. Versatile actor Adeel Ali follows up notable film, TV, and theatre projects by taking on the lead role in the story of a man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after taking part in itikaf – spending the last 10 nights of Ramadan in quiet reflection at a mosque.

Eastern Eye caught up with the actor to discuss the show, theatre, his creative process and greatest inspiration.

What first connected you to acting?

I was always the confident kid in class. From a young age, I was chosen for prominent roles in school plays. The recognition grew further when my local youth club encouraged and persuaded me to join a theatre group.

What do you most love about live theatre?

The adrenaline of live theatre is incomparable. It allows the audience to connect with the characters on a much more personal and emotional level. The journey, emotions, and storytelling have always fascinated me.

How do you feel stepping into an already successful theatre play?

It’s great. I watched the show previously, and it was beautifully done. As an actor, I have found my own way of telling the story, and the success of this play only motivates me to create something enjoyable for everyone.

For those who have not seen it, tell us about the show and the character you play.

The show follows the journey of Yasser, who decides to observe itikaf for 10 nights for various personal, emotional, and spiritual reasons. Yasser is impulsive, cheeky, and conflicted. He’s living in the past while those around him have moved on. The challenges he faces in isolation force him to deeply question his life both inside and outside the mosque.

What has been the biggest challenge of playing this character?

The challenge lies in the fact that I’m not just playing Yasser but also six other roles in the play. Bringing each character’s truth to the stage to create the world around Yasser is a mental, physical, and emotional challenge.

Adeel Ali

Do you feel pressure being the only cast member in the play?

I would be lying if I said no. It has been an intense rehearsal period, but I have shaped the play in a much more intimate, creative, and meaningful way, which is rewarding and something I’ll carry forward in my career.

Why do you think this play has been so popular?

Although the play has a foundation in religion, it reflects the community, whether Muslim or not. It’s intriguing and thought-provoking, prompting us to reflect on our decisions and relationships. It makes you care and encourages you to think, which is why I believe it has been so popular.

What is your favourite moment in the show?

This is tough, as there are so many. If I had to choose one, it would be when Yasser finally sees himself as an equal. He feels empowered, enlightened, and ready to face the world, accepting his sins and confronting his fears.

Did you learn anything new while working on this production?

As an actor, I’ve learned so much. For me, it’s about the choices I make. Understanding the importance and influence of each character has been crucial in shaping the play.

What inspires you as an actor?

My dadi (grandmother). Growing up, I would sit with her and ask about her life – where she came from and who she was. For me, she was my dadi, but to many others, she was support, a friend, a guide, and a war survivor. Her life was far more colourful than mine could ever be, and it’s this depth that fascinates me in storytelling. I love exploring characters with layers beyond what we see on stage.

Why should we watch this play?

10 Nights takes you on a spiritual journey of endurance, humour, willpower, and reflection. It shows that Muslims are ordinary people like everyone else – imperfect and navigating their own journeys through life. The play builds connections between communities that might otherwise remain segregated due to misleading media narratives.

10 Nights is being staged at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London (until next Sunday, 26); Derby Theatre (January 27-28); The Lowry, Salford (January 30-February 1); Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (February 4-5); and Birmingham Hippodrome (February 6-8). Visit www.phizzical. com for more information.