Adani Group proposes investment for Nairobi airport upgrade

The proposal, submitted by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, concerns the development of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport under a public-private partnership.

A signage of Indian conglomerate Adani is seen on a corporate building in Mumbai on February 2, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced on Wednesday that it has received an investment proposal from India’s Adani Group to upgrade Nairobi’s airport.

The proposal, submitted by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), concerns the development of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a public-private partnership.

AAHL, which manages seven airports in India and is developing the Navi Mumbai airport, is proposing improvements to JKIA. Henry Ogoye, managing director and chief executive officer of JKIA, said the proposal follows the Kenyan government’s approval of a medium-term investment plan for upgrading the airport’s passenger terminal, runway, taxiway, and apron.

“Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) received an investment proposal under the Public Private Partnerships Act 2021 from Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a key airport operator, to invest in a new passenger terminal building, a second runway, and refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA,” Ogoye stated on X.

Built in 1978, JKIA is considered a strategic national asset. Ogoye noted that its ageing infrastructure poses a risk to regional competitiveness. He added that the required investment is significant and cannot be funded solely through current fiscal resources, necessitating private funding.

The proposal will undergo technical, financial, and legal reviews in accordance with the Public Private Partnerships Act 2021. The project agreement will also involve stakeholder engagement, National Treasury approval, attorney general clearance, and cabinet approval.

Ogoye assured that no jobs are at risk and that the expanded facility will offer additional business opportunities. AAHL, part of the Adani Group, plans to expand its airport operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

