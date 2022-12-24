Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on set of TV serial

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

Tunisha Sharma (Photo credit: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular television actress Tunisha Sharma on Saturday died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

Police are investigating on the spot, Waliv Police officer told that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

In Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key,’ says new mom Alia…
NEWS
Mindy Kaling takes to Instagram to respond to fans’ concerns over her eating habits
FILM
‘I don’t want people of Karnataka to put any other industry down: Yash urges not…
FILM
Sunny Leone: ‘At the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and…
FILM
Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt to release in India despite protests…
NEWS
Chhello Show: Director of India’s official entry to Oscars on some people calling it a…
Entertainment
People were more sensible earlier: Honey Singh on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy
Entertainment
‘I sense bitterness, racism, and fake news’: Netizens defend Priyanka Chopra as American…
FILM
What Bollywood stars revealed in 2022
FILM
KGF and Kantara producer Hombale Films to invest £300 million in Indian film…
TOP LISTS
Four Indian showrunners who kept audiences hooked to screens with their shows
FILM
Nayanthara’s horror thriller Connect releases on the longest night of the year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW