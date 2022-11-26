Website Logo
  Saturday, November 26, 2022
Action in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan choreographed by action director of Mission Impossible and Top Gun Maverick, reveals director Siddharth Anand

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

When the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan unveiled its teaser on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, it garnered a crazy response from fans. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks Khan’s return to the silver screen after a huge gap of four years and his fans are waiting for the release of the film with bated breath. Apart from Khan’s rugged look, what caught everyone’s attention in the teaser of jaw-dropping action sequences.

Now, director Siddharth Anand has revealed that the team hired Hollywood action director Casey O’Neill for the action choreography of Pathaan. Casey has worked on several successful films including Mission Impossible, Top Gun Maverick, and Jack Reacher.

“When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all-time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side,” Anand said in a statement.

The filmmaker further added, “He (Casey) brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in Pathaan is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on Jan 25.”

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles, Pathaan is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

