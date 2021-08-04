Acharya: Talkie portions of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer wrapped up

Chiranjeevi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Acharya is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, and his son Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo in it.

On Wednesday (04), the makers of the film gave a major update about the shoot. He revealed that the talkie portions of the movie have been wrapped up and they now only need to shoot two songs.

Matinee Entertainment tweeted, “Talkie of the most awaited film #Acharya has been completed. Shooting of two songs is yet to be completed. Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #KoratalaSiva @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #ManiSharma @DOP_Tirru @NavinNooli @sureshsrajan #NiranjanReddy @KonidelaPro.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The movie was slated to release in May this year but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date is yet to be announced, but there are reports that the movie might hit the big screens in October this year.

Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen in movies like RRR and Shankar’s next. The former is directed by SS Rajamouli and it is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India films of the year. The movie also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. It is slated to release on 13th October 2021.