  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stolen’ to be screened at London Film Festival

The 2023 BFI London Film Festival will run from October 4 to 15.

Abhishek Banerjee in Stolen (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Stolen, an edge-of-the-seat thriller from India, is set to be screened at the 67th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio, the Hindi film recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Set against the backdrop of a remote rural railway station in India, Stolen stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer. At the London Film Festival, the movie will be screened as part of the Thrill section, which showcases edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is also part of the Thrill line-up of the festival.

Stolen narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions, as per the official plotline.

“It’s an honour for us to have Stolen showcased at the BFI London Film Festival this year. I am touched and very grateful that BFI has positioned ‘Stolen’ among their finest range of global cinema representing different languages, genres, and filmmaking styles.

“The recognition our film is receiving on an international front re-emphasises our very purpose and ambition of making universal films like this. We are looking forward to seeing audiences’ response to our film and are hopeful that ‘Stolen’ will pave the way to a new wave of genre films from India aimed at global dispersal,” Dhingra said in a statement.

The 2023 BFI London Film Festival will run from October 4 to 15.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

