Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh to star in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Great Weddings of Munnes!

Photo credit: Abhishek Banerjee/Twitter

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh will star in writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s The Great Weddings of Munnes! The series, which is set to premiere on Voot Select in 2022, marks Shaandilyaa’s digital debut.

A Jio Studios Original, The Great Weddings of Munnes! Is directed by Sunil Subramani. It tells the story of a middle-class man’s desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures. Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

“This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride,” Shaandilyaa, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl (2019), said in a statement.

Banerjee, a casting director-turned-actor, who has given some of the well-loved performances in the digital space with shows and films such as Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, Unpaused, and Rashmi Rocket, said he was looking for a “good comedy script” when the show came to him.

“I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

Barkha Singh, who is known for Engineering Girls and Murder Meri Jaan, said the show is a “laugh riot”. “My character is so interesting and something I can’t wait to play. I’m also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun,” she said.

