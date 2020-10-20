Abhishek Bachchan on Ludo: Everybody who is associated with this film had this greed to work with Anurag Basu

Murtuza Iqbal







After impressing everyone with his performance in his digital debut Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan is now all set for his next release Ludo. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie was earlier slated to hit the big screens in April this year, but will now get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

Yesterday, the trailer of the film was released and the makers had organised a virtual trailer launch event. While talking about his experience of working with Anurag Basu, Abhishek at the virtual event stated, “Everybody who is associated with this film had this greed to work with dada (Basu). I have always admired his work and we both have been trying to work together for many years. It was a no-brainer. In life, it is nice to take a leap of faith, to do work that sometimes takes you back to training.”

Apart from Abhishek, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats.

Rao at the trailer launch recalled that how after the look test Basu told him that he comes across as a younger version of Mithun Chakraborty. “That is when it hit me that my character dances for everything, irrespective of the situation. So, I thought, why not base my character on Mithun da?” the actor added.







Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ludo will premiere on Netflix on 12th November 2020.





