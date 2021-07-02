Abhinay Deo: Aankhen 2 is not happening

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few years ago, Aankhen 2 was announced with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct it. However, the film never went on the floors, and later director Abhinay Deo was supposed to helm the movie.

But, till now, there was no update on the film. We recently interacted with Deo and when we asked him about Aankhen 2, he said, “Aankhen 2 is not happening. Yes, I was doing it but now that film has been put aside. Aankhen 2 cannot happen without Mr. Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan). It was a big project which was supposed to be shot outside the country. So, under the given circumstances of Covid and the kind of pandemic worldwide, I don’t think it’s a wise idea to do a film like that. So, we have kept the idea of making that film at the side right now; maybe a few years later (we will make it).”

Recently, Deo’s film Delhi Belly completed 10 years of its release and while to us, the filmmaker revealed that he is planning to make a movie similar to the genre of Delhi Belly.

The filmmaker said, “I am attempting another one which is a similar genre like Delhi Belly, another whacked-out film with hopefully a mad star cast as well. That’s kind of brewing right now, so let’s hope that gets made. But, we are waiting because that needs to be a theatrical release, so we are taking it a bit easy.”

Deo’s next release will be Doosra which stars Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal.