Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

Entertainment

Abhinay Deo: Aankhen 2 is not happening

Abhinay Deo (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few years ago, Aankhen 2 was announced with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct it. However, the film never went on the floors, and later director Abhinay Deo was supposed to helm the movie.

But, till now, there was no update on the film. We recently interacted with Deo and when we asked him about Aankhen 2, he said, “Aankhen 2 is not happening. Yes, I was doing it but now that film has been put aside. Aankhen 2 cannot happen without Mr. Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan). It was a big project which was supposed to be shot outside the country. So, under the given circumstances of Covid and the kind of pandemic worldwide, I don’t think it’s a wise idea to do a film like that. So, we have kept the idea of making that film at the side right now; maybe a few years later (we will make it).”

Recently, Deo’s film Delhi Belly completed 10 years of its release and while to us, the filmmaker revealed that he is planning to make a movie similar to the genre of Delhi Belly.

The filmmaker said, “I am attempting another one which is a similar genre like Delhi Belly, another whacked-out film with hopefully a mad star cast as well. That’s kind of brewing right now, so let’s hope that gets made. But, we are waiting because that needs to be a theatrical release, so we are taking it a bit easy.”

Deo’s next release will be Doosra which stars Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik to release on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July
Entertainment
Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor on Academy’s list of 395 new members
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly average film
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma starrer Jhulan Goswami biopic still in the scripting stage?
Entertainment
Madhu Mantena on Draupadi: Deepika Padukone and I are working hard to put everything together
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor shares video montage as she celebrates 30 years in Bollywood
Entertainment
Vijay and Pooja Hegde begin filming Beast with a dance sequence
Entertainment
Netflix India announces its first dating reality show IRL: In Real Love
Entertainment
Film fraternity raises concerns over the proposal to amend Cinematograph Act Mumbai
Entertainment
Mammootty set to play antagonist in Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah likely to be discharged from the hospital on Friday
Entertainment
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to release on Diwali; makers unveil a new poster
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US includes Pakistan in ‘child soldier recruiter’ list
England doctors may take industrial action over pay hike
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal are ‘gods’, but tennis needs devil, says…
Pakistan sends India list of 609 Indian prisoners
Brothers plead ‘not guilty’ in Goldman Sachs insider trading case
Johnson: India AstraZeneca vaccines will not be a problem in…