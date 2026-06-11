David Harbour reveals what really happened with Millie Bobby Brown on 'Stranger Things'

Highlights

David Harbour has dismissed rumours of a serious rift with Millie Bobby Brown.

The actor said the pair remain close after working together on Stranger Things for a decade.

Brown described their relationship as increasingly collaborative over the years.

Both actors said occasional disagreements were a normal part of a long working partnership.

Harbour addresses speculation surrounding co-star

David Harbour has spoken out about rumours surrounding his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, insisting the two remain close despite reports of tensions during the making of Stranger Things.

The actor addressed speculation that emerged ahead of the show's final season, saying he found some of the reports unusual and stressing that his bond with Brown remains strong.

"There is a special bond there," Harbour said, adding that the pair still care deeply for one another after spending 10 years working side by side.

A decade of working together

Harbour noted that he and Brown effectively grew up together on the Netflix series, portraying a father-daughter relationship on screen while developing a close professional connection off it.

He said that after spending such a long period working together, occasional disagreements were inevitable. However, he described any tensions as minor and said they were resolved through direct conversation.

According to Harbour, what might be considered ordinary disagreements in most workplaces can attract far greater attention when they involve the stars of a globally successful television series.

Harbour made clear that his relationship with Brown remains intact Getty Images

Brown also shared her perspective on their relationship, describing Harbour as an important part of her journey throughout the show's run.

The actress said their working dynamic evolved significantly between the first and final seasons, becoming increasingly collaborative as they gained confidence in their roles.

She added that years of working together allowed them to push each other emotionally during scenes and strengthen their performances.

Despite the series ending, Brown said she remains grateful for the experience they shared and the relationship they built over the years.

Harbour opens up about personal struggles

Elsewhere, Harbour spoke candidly about his mental health, acknowledging that periods of extreme stress have sometimes affected his behaviour.

The actor said such experiences can be confusing for both himself and those around him, but stressed that they do not define him.

While addressing those challenges, Harbour made clear that his relationship with Brown remains intact, describing their connection as one built on mutual respect, affection and a decade of shared experiences on Stranger Things.