Abhimanyu Dassani reveals his films Nikamma and Aankh Micholi will release in theatres

Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut with 2019 release Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor currently has two films in his kitty Nikamma and Aankh Micholi.

Well, many filmmakers are planning to release their films on the OTT platform. But, recently while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Abhimanyu revealed that Nikamma and Aankh Micholi, both the movies will release in theatres.

The shooting of Nikamma is yet to be completed and nowadays, filmmakers are planning to complete the shoot of their movies in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. When asked if the makers of Nikamma will also plan to shoot in Hyderabad, the actor said, “Who would do a 14-day quarantine for a five-day shoot? It’s better to wait for two weeks and complete it in Mumbai.”

Further talking about both the films getting a theatrical release, he said, “It feels good to have the producers’ confidence in our work. These are the types of movies you’d like to watch in theatres. Good family comedies haven’t come out in a while, and there is nothing releasing before Aankh Micholi this year.”

Nikamma, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, was slated to release in June this year, and Aankh Micholi, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sharman Joshi, is scheduled to hit the screens in Diwali this year.

Nikamma will mark the comeback of Shilpa Shetty after a long gap. While talking about his experience of working with the actress, Abhimanyu said, “She helped me mould myself into a new genre, worked out with me every day, and even monitored what I ate during the Lucknow shoot. I have made a friend for life.”