Website Logo
  • Friday, August 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

CRICKET

Abbas’ double strike puts West Indies on back foot

Mohammad Abbas of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Nkrumah Bonner of the West Indies during day one of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 12, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWO wickets in two balls by Mohammad Abbas just before the close of play put the West Indies immediately on the back foot in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 217 on the rain-affected opening day of the first Test at Sabina Park in Kingston on Thursday (12).

At 2-2 going into the second day, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase set to resume the innings, the home side will be mindful of the repeated batting capitulations they endured in being thrashed in a similar two-Test duel with South Africa two months earlier in St Lucia.

Abbas put the seal on a bowlers’ day by having Kieran Powell well taken low at second slip and then trapping Nkrumah Bonner leg before next ball in a testing final 20 minutes of play.

It was Bonner’s first Test innings since his brief appearance on the opening day of the South Africa series when he was forced to retire hurt after being struck flush on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Like Abbas, the West Indies fast bowlers justified their skipper’s decision to bowl first with former leader Jason Holder and young pacer Jayden Seales taking three wickets each.

Kemar Roach lifted his tally of Test wickets to 225 in his 66th match by removing Imran Butt after half an hour’s play and then added the important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Babar and former skipper Azhar Ali put on 47 for the third wicket with Azhar capturing much of the attention in the afternoon session for a bizarre succession of reprieves via referrals to the television technology with four consecutive decisions going the way of the batsman.

However, it was the combined effort of left-handers Fawad Alam (56) and Faheem Ashraf (44) which gave the innings some substance.

The pair put on 85 for the sixth wicket only to be separated by a run out when Ashraf was found short of his ground by square-leg fielder Chase when seeking to complete a sharp single.

As well as the West Indies bowled on the first day pitch, the conditions were a bit of a surprise for them.

“It was a little slower than I expected it to be so I had to bowl a lot fuller and make the batsmen play a lot more,” said Holder.

On a day when 12 wickets fell, it was the four occasions in quick succession when Azhar survived to fight on early in the post-lunch period which proved most memorable.

Twice he was reprieved by reviewing the on-field umpire’s decision against him and two more times Brathwaite was unsuccessful in having not out decisions overturned via the available television technology.

Holder was the unfortunate bowler on the first three occasions while Kyle Mayers was the other man left particularly aggrieved.

Ironically, it was Holder who then held a good low catch at second slip to dismiss Azhar for 17 off Seales.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
England ‘confident’ of Ashes tour amid travel negotiations
Sports
Ashwell Prince joins Bangladesh as full-time batting coach
CRICKET
Rahul century makes England bowlers toil at Lord’s
Sports
South Africa omit du Plessis for Sri Lanka tour
Sports
Justin Langer ‘confronts’ CA staffer over Bangladesh video
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli says India to blame for ‘crucial’ over-rate points penalty
Sports
England’s Broad out of India series as Anderson struggles
Sports
Top Pakistan cricketers ‘seek match fee hike’
CRICKET
England consider Moeen as they ponder Test changes against India
HEADLINE STORY
ICC bats for inclusion of cricket in 2028 Olympic Games
Sports
Senior New Zealand players to miss Bangladesh, Pakistan tours
CRICKET
Coach Silverwood says Hameed is making a ‘very strong case’ for England recall
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Post Office to oppose six appeals in IT scandal
UK to send 600 troops to help Brits evacuate Afghanistan…
Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new…
Pakistan says bus blast was a suicide bombing
UK watchdog to investigate Covid testing firms over high prices