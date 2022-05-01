Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan (L) poses with his daughter Ira Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan says she feels “helpless” after experiencing anxiety attacks “almost every day”.  

Ira, who had shared her clinical depression diagnosis in 2020, took to Instagram on Saturday night and posted a lengthy note detailing her struggles with mental health.

“I’ve started getting anxiety attacks. I’ve had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I’ve never had anxiety attacks before,” she wrote, adding that she suffers from “palpitations and breathlessness”. Plus, crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like…” the 24-year-old said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

The theatre director said she gets anxiety attacks mostly at night and is unable to sleep as she tries to identify her fears and talk herself down.

“My therapist said if it’s become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist… It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can’t because it won’t stop. I try to identify my fears and talk myself down. But once it’s hit you, I haven’t found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That’s what I’ve figured.”

Ira said talking to her boyfriend, celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has helped her manage anxiety attacks.

“Life’s full of variables. If you’re trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there,” she added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up
Entertainment
Simba Nagpal becomes a source of inspiration for fans on social media
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on second death anniversary
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor donates to Kalote Animal Trust; requests fans to do the same
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut unveils the trailer of her next Dhaakad
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu to arrive on July 15
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s production debut Tiku Weds Sheru lands on Prime Video
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit to headline Amazon Original film Maja Maa
Entertainment
Prime Video to premiere films of YRF, Dharma, Excel post theatrical release
Entertainment
Parminder Nagra on playing her first leading role in DI Ray
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn aiming to fly high with Runway 34
Entertainment
Kannada hit KGF: Chapter 2 drops a bomb on Bollywood
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about having anxiety attacks
Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up
Shell to buy Indian renewable energy platform Sprng
Musk slammed for ‘targeting’ Vijaya Gadde
April temperatures break records in India
Simba Nagpal becomes a source of inspiration for fans on…